Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Vaccine Progress, Yen's Weakness

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:33 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, driven by hopes for expedited access to a COVID-19 vaccine and the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday, driven by hopes for expedited access to a COVID-19 vaccine and the Yen's weakness against the U.S. Dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average increased 353.92 points, or 1.34 percent, from Monday at 26,787.

54, its highest closing since April 18, 1991.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, advanced 13.46 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 1,768.38.

Securities brokerage, nonferrous metal and metal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

