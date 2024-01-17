Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheaper Yen against the dollar.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 percent, or 302.43 points, at 35,921.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.65 percent, or 16.35 points, to 2,520.33.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains thanks to a cheaper yen" against the dollar, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
"With a sense of short-term overheating in the market, focus is whether stocks will keep rising," he said, adding that traders were closely watching a set of Chinese indicators including fourth-quarter GDP and industrial output due during trade hours.
The Dollar fetched 147.27 yen in early Asian trade, against 147.18 yen in New York, where it rose from 146.17 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell as markets weighed mixed results from large banks while US Treasury yields and the dollar pushed higher.
In Tokyo, shipping firms were higher, with Kawasaki Kisen trading up 5.04 percent at 7,690 yen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines up 4.06 percent at 5,359 yen, after reports said major Japanese shipping lines suspended navigation through the Red Sea.
Nippon Yusen was up 3.15 percent at 5,201 yen as a company spokesman, contacted by AFP, confirmed the reports.
Sony Group was up 2.47 percent at 14,735 yen. Toyota was up 1.31 percent at 2,892 yen.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 3.97 percent at 5,313 yen.
Fast Retailing was up 1.62 percent at 39,630 yen after its fashion brand Uniqlo said it was suing Chinese rival Shein over copycats of a massively popular crossbody pouch.
Recent Stories
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
More Stories From Business
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty10 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market11 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved13 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-3413 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF14 hours ago
-
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium11 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points11 hours ago
-
Planning minister seeks DSSI report to ensure prevention of edibles' profiteering, hoarding15 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan sensitizes SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish15 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar11 hours ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 202316 hours ago
-
Experts stress political parties to give clear agenda of reforms, improved governance11 hours ago