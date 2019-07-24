UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher On Hopes Of Trade Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes of trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as reports that face-to-face US-China talks will be held next week lifted hopes of a trade agreement.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.43 percent or 93.18 points at 21,714.06, while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 percent or 5.46 points at 1,574.28.

News reports have said that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead a delegation to China next week to resume negotiations, also sending US shares higher.

"Even though there are potentially market-upsetting factors such as the IMF's downward revision of the global economic outlook... and the victory of hawkish pro-Brexit Boris Johnson in the UK Tory leadership vote, favourable factors will likely overwhelm" negative ones, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 108.21 Yen in early Asian trade, against 108.22 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, Nissan was up 1.00 percent at 782 yen after news reports said it planned to cut around 10,000 jobs. The reports came ahead of its earnings announcement on Thursday.

Its rivals were also higher, with Toyota trading up 1.07 percent at 7,176 yen and Honda up 0.94 percent at 2,871.

Sony was up 2.08 percent at 5,974 yen, chip testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 3.45 percent to 3,445 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 1.93 percent at 18,140 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.7 percent at 27,349.19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Dollar China Vote Honda Tokyo Lead New York United Kingdom Stocks Agreement Nissan Toyota Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

8 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.