UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Tracking US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street, which was boosted by news that several million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine could be on the way.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.28 percent or 381.25 points at 30,052.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.13 percent or 21.53 points to 1,924.60.

Documents released by the US food and Drug Administration on Wednesday showed the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including newer variants.

"Japanese shares are seen rallying supported by gains in the US market," after Wall Street shares bounced back as investors were cheered by the news, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex.

The Dollar fetched 105.98 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.85 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.36 percent at 3,618 yen after it said it had started a clinical trial in Japan of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine.

Takeda also said it expects results from an ongoing Moderna trial in the first half of this year.

Suzuki was down 3.80 percent at 4,780 yen after it said its charismatic chairman Osamu Suzuki will retire after more than four decades at the helm of the Japanese carmaker.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 1.4 percent to close at 31,961.86, a new all-time high.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Suzuki Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

9 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

10 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

9 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

9 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.