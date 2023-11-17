Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after the US Dow was weighed down by discouraging corporate forecasts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent, or 118.14 points, to 33,306.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.32 percent, or 7.69 points, to 2,360.93.

Investors in the Japanese market "dislike falls in the US Dow index, so trade will likely be dominated by sell orders", Mizuho Securities said.

Toshiyuki Kanayama at brokerage Monex added: "A wait-and-see attitude will likely dominate trade ahead of a weekend."

The Dollar fetched 150.65 Yen in early Asian trade, against 150.76 yen in New York late Thursday.

Overnight, Wall Street finished mixed after a meandering day, with the Dow weighed down by big drops in retailer Walmart and technology titan Cisco Systems.

The Dow ended down 0.1 percent at 34,945.47, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 0.1 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 1.30 percent at 2,841.5 yen, Sony Group was off 1.82 percent at 12,965 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was off 0.46 percent at 36,680 yen.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.36 percent at 4,774 yen, but chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was off 0.87 percent at 23,880 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Asia Walmart

Recent Stories

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

8 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

8 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

8 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

8 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

8 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

8 hours ago
Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

9 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

9 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

9 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

9 hours ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

9 hours ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business