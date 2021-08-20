UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Virus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on virus cases

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade after Wall Street shares closed flat with investors eyeing increasing virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.08 percent, or 20.89 points, at 27,260.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.09 percent, or 1.80 points, to 1,895.39.

"Japanese shares are seen moving in a narrow range as a mixed close in US markets failed to give fresh clues for trade," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

"Even though 'the Toyota shock' didn't hurt the US market much, there remain worries over the impact of the rising cases in Asia on semiconductor-linked industries," Okasan Online Securities added.

Toyota said Thursday it will cut global auto production by 40 percent in September as the spread of coronavirus in Southeast Asia squeezes its supply chain.

Shares in the auto giant traded down 0.90 percent at 9,211 yen, recovering from a drop of 4.

42 percent when the news first emerged on Thursday.

Toyota's smaller rival Honda was off 1.83 percent at 3,323 Yen and Nissan was down 1.20 percent at 558.9 yen.

Chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was up 1.35 percent at 9,000 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was 1.73 percent higher at 43,560 yen.

Among others, Panasonic was down 0.88 percent at 1,240 yen, Canon was off 0.27 percent at 2,542 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 1.28 percent at 6,940 yen.

The Dollar fetched 109.61 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.2 percent on-year in July, the 12th consecutive monthly decline but with the pace of decline smaller than a 0.5 percent fall in June, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The latest data released 30 minutes before the opening bell did not prompt strong market reactions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo Price New York June July September Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

9 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.