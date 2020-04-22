Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tunisia and Libya have agreed on a mechanism, allowing export trucks to cross through the border between the two countries in line with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) measures.

This came in a phone call between Foreign Minister Mohammed Seyyale of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in Libya, and his Tunisian counterpart Nureddin er-Ray.

For food and other exports through Ras Ajdir border gate, both parties decided on new regulations while taking COVID-19 measures into consideration, said a statement by Libya's Foreign Ministry.

Under the new mechanism, "truck drivers will wait on both sides of the border, products and trucks will be handed over to the other drivers once they cross the border.

" Also, Libyans who are currently in southern Tunis will be quarantined in Zarzis city, the ministers decided.

Tunisia closed the Ras Ajdir border gate in mid-March due to COVID-19 outbreak. The gate was reopened on April 18 in order to evacuate Tunisians in Libya. Libya has so far reported 59 COVID-19 cases, with one death. Tunisia has confirmed 38 deaths and 901 confirmed cases.

After first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions. It has killed more than 177,500 people and infected over 2.56 million, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. Over 686,600 people have recovered so far.