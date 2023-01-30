ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The meeting of consumer and supplier countries on a gas hub to ensure supplies to Europe is planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

"On February 14-15, an international summit is planned to be held in Istanbul on our gas hub project," Donmez said at a conference in Istanbul.