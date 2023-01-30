UrduPoint.com

Turkey Plans To Hold Int'l Meeting On Gas Hub In Istanbul February 14-15 - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Turkey Plans to Hold Int'l Meeting on Gas Hub in Istanbul February 14-15 - Energy Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The meeting of consumer and supplier countries on a gas hub to ensure supplies to Europe is planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

"On February 14-15, an international summit is planned to be held in Istanbul on our gas hub project," Donmez said at a conference in Istanbul.

