Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The meeting of consumer and supplier countries on a gas hub to ensure supplies to Europe is planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.
"On February 14-15, an international summit is planned to be held in Istanbul on our gas hub project," Donmez said at a conference in Istanbul.