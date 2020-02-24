Turkmen draft constitution hints at succession plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Gas-rich Turkmenistan published on Monday draft changes to its constitution -- a move that indicates succession plans may be underway in one of the world's most isolated and authoritarian states.

State newspapers published the mooted amendments, including creating a two-chamber parliament rather than the current single chamber, and installing the head of the upper house as second-in-line to the presidency.

The changes are likely to further fuel speculation over the health of strongman leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and increase speculation that his son is being groomed to succeed him.

Many have tipped 38-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov, currently a minister, to lead the new upper house in the isolated Central Asian state, which holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves.

Last year, Turkmen diplomats were forced to deny an online rumour that Berdymukhamedov had died after he failed to appear in public for an extended period during the summer.

Berdymukhamedov senior, 62, presides over a system with no political opposition or real checks on his power, which means the constitutional changes are almost certain to become law.

The strongman said in January that the new constitution was part of an effort at "democratisation" and he expected it to be passed in autumn following public discussions.

One of the amendments suggests that the president can be "removed from office ahead of schedule if he is unable to fulfil his duties due to illness".

However, a two-thirds majority would be required in both chambers of the legislature, which is a rubber stamp body.

The changes will also alter the current official line of succession, which stipulates that the leader of parliament, or mejlis, takes over the presidency.

However, when Berdymukhamedov's predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov died in 2006, the chair of the mejlis was promptly arrested by security services.

This move allowed Berdymukhamedov, Niyazov's former personal dentist-turned health minister, to ascend to the presidency and cement control over the republic.

Both Berdymukhamedov and Niyazov are feted by golden statues in the white marble-clad capital Ashgabat, testifying to a leadership cult that regularly prompts comparisons with North Korea.

However, the country's undiversified economy has witnessed high levels of inflation and unemployment in recent years.