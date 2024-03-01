UK delegation members visit LCCI, hold B2B meetings with Pak counterparts

A 40-member UK delegation visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Friday and had B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A 40-member UK delegation visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Friday and had B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts.

Regional Trade & Development Advisor, British High Commission, Islamabad Fabian Hartwell was heading the delegation.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delegation and presented the address of welcome. President Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Nasir Awan, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, former President Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Head of UK delegation said that British High Commission wants to introduce UK’s commercial buyers to Pakistani market to promote the mutual trade.

Fabian Hartwell said that due to numerous reasons, the bilateral trade remained level for a number of years. He said that as a trade development advisor, his mandate is to develop trade and help Pakistan to grow its export to UK and to other countries. He said that trade is the only tool which can be used to eradicate poverty, create jobs and better the image of the country.

He said that one of the purposes of our visit to this beautiful country is to find cheap quality products which can be exported to UK. We are very hopeful that this visit will enhance the bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK besides successfully changing the perception of Pakistan.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that being the premier business support organization of the country, LCCI has always accorded great importance in cementing good working relations with the private sector in United Kingdom.

He said that business to business contacts are imperative for enhancing bilateral relations.

He said that United Kingdom has been one of the major trading partners of Pakistan and is currently the third largest export market for Pakistani products.

The LCCI President mentioned that Pakistan’s exports to UK are dominated heavily by textiles. He said that the bilateral trade volume which currently stands around 2.6 Billion Dollars should be taken to at least 10 billion dollars. In this connection, the delegates who belong to diverse sectors like textiles, handicrafts, agri-food and home décor, can play an important role.

Kashif Anwar said that in textiles, Pakistan is renowned for its high-quality fabrics, including cotton, silk, and wool, as well as its expertise in textile manufacturing and garment production. He said that handicrafts is an area where Pakistan excels, with a rich cultural heritage and skilled artisans producing exquisite handcrafted goods ranging from intricate pottery and ceramics to woodwork and metalwork.

Kashif Anwar quoted that IT Freelancers from Pakistan and UK are growing at a healthy rate. IT can be another area where both countries can collaborate with each other mutual benefits.