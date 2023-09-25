Open Menu

UK Investors Show Keen Interest In Pakistan's Capital Market

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 06:55 PM

UK investors show keen interest in Pakistan's capital market

The investors of the United Kingdom's capital and financial market in a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed their keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The investors of the United Kingdom's capital and financial market in a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed their keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The leaders of the notable investment firms who met the prime minister in London included Fidelity International Limited (FIL), Wellington Management, Ashmore, Jefferies International, Redwheel Capital, Switex Industrial SA, Oxford Frontier Capital, GuarantCo, JP Morgan, Kalrock Capital, and UBL UK.
Prime Minister Kakar informed the delegation about Pakistan's current economic landscape, highlighting government measures for external account improvement.

He said that recent administrative actions strengthened the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar, fostering optimism for stability.

He said positive indicators, including inflows from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and friendly nations, contributed to reduced inflation, stabilized reserves, and revival of industrial growth.

The prime minister spoke about the potential for foreign direct investment in Pakistan's key sectors and the positive impact of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, exceeding expectations and stabilizing the economy and Currency.

He also highlighted economic improvements such as reduced inflation with expected sustained decline, and upcoming growth in agriculture and industry.

He mentioned improved trade after removal of restrictions on imports and fiscal measures for monetary support and medium-term inflation targets.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's pro-investment efforts, introducing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

This initiative, led by the prime minister himself, streamlines investment processes, attracts investments in key sectors, and fosters long-term growth by simplifying the business landscape.

The British investors enquired about the continuity of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in Pakistan and reform efforts from short to medium term.

The prime minister assured them that Pakistan had expressed its commitment to the IMF programme by undertaking reforms committed with the IMF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister World Bank Business Dollar Agriculture London Wellington Oxford United Kingdom Asian Development Bank United Bank Limited Market From Government Industry Fateh Industries Limited.

Recent Stories

PIMS receives another dengue patient

PIMS receives another dengue patient

7 minutes ago
 AC takes action against Alfateh Store's Manager fo ..

AC takes action against Alfateh Store's Manager for price violations

7 minutes ago
 US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine: Zelensky

US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine: Zelensky

7 minutes ago
 Experts for pragmatic, actionable policy framework ..

Experts for pragmatic, actionable policy frameworks to address climate crisis

8 minutes ago
 BISP starts disbursement of quarterly tranche of B ..

BISP starts disbursement of quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat

9 minutes ago
 CWDP clears two development projects including FIA ..

CWDP clears two development projects including FIA's operational improvement

9 minutes ago
Ukraine says Russian Black Sea fleet commander kil ..

Ukraine says Russian Black Sea fleet commander killed in attack

10 minutes ago
 LWMC measures for cleanliness on Eid Miladun-Nabi

LWMC measures for cleanliness on Eid Miladun-Nabi

10 minutes ago
 ADX partners with Expo Centre Sharjah to expand it ..

ADX partners with Expo Centre Sharjah to expand its services in Sharjah

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis to host inaugural MENA EV Show ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis to host inaugural MENA EV Show 2023

50 minutes ago
 Sustainable living is central to teachings of Isla ..

Sustainable living is central to teachings of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism: ..

50 minutes ago
 DFM gains AED3.7 billion, reaching its highest lev ..

DFM gains AED3.7 billion, reaching its highest levels since mid-July 2015

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business