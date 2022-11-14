UrduPoint.com

Urban Development, Roads Sector Schemes Approved

Published November 14, 2022

Urban development, roads sector schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three developmental schemes of urban development and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,633.714 million, here on Monday.

These schemes were approved in the 27th PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Planning and Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of cricket stadium Samanabad, Lahore, at the cost of Rs. 513.294 million, construction/widening/ improvement of road from Kasur bypass at Sahari to Bulandi road via Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, length 19.

10-km, district Kasur at the cost of Rs. 1,686.594 million and construction/ widening/ improvement of road from Kasur Kot Radha Kishan road at Theh Rossa to Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, length 4.60-km, district Kasur at the cost of Rs. 433.826 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

