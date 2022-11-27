UrduPoint.com

US Issues License For Chevron To Resume Oil Extraction In Venezuela For 6 Months -Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 12:01 AM

The US Treasury Department issued a license authorizing Chevron to resume natural resource extraction in Venezuela for six months, a senior US administration official said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The US Treasury Department issued a license authorizing Chevron to resume natural resource extraction in Venezuela for six months, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"Today, Treasury issued a time-limited general license authorizing Chevron to resume limited natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela.

This general license will be effective for six months and the US government retains the authority to amend or revoke the authorization at anytime should (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro fail to negotiate in good faith or follow through on his commitment," the US official said during a conference call.

