US Launches $23.5 Million Four-year Power Sector Improvement Project In Pakistan

Published April 22, 2022 | 10:41 PM

US launches $23.5 million four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan

USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen says the project is aimed at increasing the share of green energy in Pakistan’s energy mix

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) The United States has launched a four-year power sector improvement project in Pakistan at a cost of 23.5 million Dollars.

This was stated by the USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen in a statement in Islamabad today.

She said the project is aimed at increasing the share of green energy in Pakistan’s energy mix.

The USAID Mission Director said Washington looks forward to advancing its partnership with Pakistan to build a clean, efficient and reliable electricity generation sector.

Julie Koenen said through this new initiative, the USAID will partner with Pakistan government to support the transition to a truly competitive wholesale power market.

On the other hand, the Pakistan rupee reversed the falling trend on Friday, selling at 186.70 against the US Dollar in the interbank market halting the slide that has seen it lose nearly 3% since Monday.

The local Currency on Friday recorded a minimal rise of 0.14% against the US dollar owing to the anticipation of the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

