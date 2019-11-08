UrduPoint.com
USA Delegation Visits Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

USA delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Founder of ATX-PAK Business Development Programme Ms Alica Dean said Pakistani entrepreneurs should avail ATX-Pak Advance Programme to make their way into US markets in collaboration with their counterparts from Austin, Texas, USA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Founder of ATX-PAK business Development Programme Ms Alica Dean said Pakistani entrepreneurs should avail ATX-Pak Advance Programme to make their way into US markets in collaboration with their counterparts from Austin, Texas, USA.

She expressed these views during visit of delegation from Austin at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Alica Dean said the second phase of ATX-Pak Advance Programme was US funded initiative which would connect entrepreneurs, investors, influencers and educators from Austin with their counterparts in Pakistan.

She said that the startup community of Austin would be involved in this programme to develop this city as a major market place for the onward dispatch of fashion garments to other American states because of its centrally located position.

Alica said that in this connection certain incentives and facilitation would be offered to Pakistani entrepreneurs, adding that Pakistani entrepreneurs had an opportunity to work with commercial partners in Austin and get benefit from a unique retail experience.

She said that Austin had a growing textile and fashion industry and emerging as E-Commerce based fashion hub in the region.

She said that an international design centre was going to be constructed very soon in Texas to showcase designs from all over the world under one roof.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh hailed the ATX-PAK Advance Programme to City of Austin hoped that it would help Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore American markets. He added that Pakistan and the USA had good diplomatic, cultural and economic relations.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Former LCCI Vice President Mian Abuzar Shad, Executive Committee Members, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion and Clothing Talat Hafeez and Diplomats from US Consulate in Lahore were also present.

