Von Der Leyen Thanks Biden For Helping 'Tremendously' With Delivering More LNG To Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed thanks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden for "tremendously" helping the European Union by delivering more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to decrease the bloc's dependency on Russian gas, according to a White House press pool on Friday.

"Thank you very much, Mr. President," the White House pool cited Von der Leyen as saying. "Indeed, you helped us enormously when we wanted to get rid of the Russian fossil fuel dependency, you helped us tremendously by delivering more LNG, you helped us through the energy crisis."

Von der Leyen is visiting Washington to review mutual cooperation between the United States and the European Union in support of Ukraine and to discuss addressing the climate crisis through investments in "clean" technology based on secure supply chains.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the countries of the collective West have been actively searching for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas.

On Thursday, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson called for EU member states to completely stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas and refrain from signing new gas contracts with Moscow all the while being mindful of the bloc's energy security.

