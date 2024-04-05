The World Bank (WB) announced Thursday a portfolio of 6 billion U.S. dollars to support the inclusive development of Cote d'Ivoire through accelerating economic growth, energy transition and finance

ABIDJAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024)

The package covering 62 projects was unveiled here by Hiroshi Matano, executive vice-president of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the WB group, after a working session with Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe.

Several projects are underway in the areas of digital infrastructure, transportation, medicine and climate, Matano said.

"We believe that this new guarantee platform will enable the government to mobilize private sector investments to focus resources on high-impact projects and support large-scale, transformative programs for greener and sustainable growth in Cote d'Ivoire," he added.

MIGA's mandate is to facilitate inflows of foreign direct investment into developing countries, by providing cross-border investors and creditors with specific guarantees such as insurance against political risks and credit enhancement, among others.