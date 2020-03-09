UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

152 Examination Centers Set-up For SSC Annual Examinations-2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

152 examination centers set-up for SSC annual examinations-2020

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro Monday disclosed that the Annual Examinations for the year-2020 of Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part I & II(Class IX & X), will commence from March 16, 2020

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro Monday disclosed that the Annual Examinations for the year-2020 of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part I & II(Class IX & X), will commence from March 16, 2020.

All Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar fall in the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana.

Some 152 examination centres have been set-up in the Six districts for the sake, out of which 38 canters are established in Larkana district, 25 canters set-up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 28 in Shikarpur district, 20 centres are established in Jacobabad district and 20 examination centres were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Besides, 20 examination centres are set-up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.

These annual examinations-2020 will continue upto March 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Education Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu Mehar BISE March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

41 minutes ago

Biden picks up ex-rival Booker's endorsement for W ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Ghani Pledges to Release Captive Tal ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.17 per mmbtu

2 minutes ago

Villagers kill two robbers in Okara

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.