152 examination centers set-up for SSC annual examinations-2020

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro Monday disclosed that the Annual Examinations for the year-2020 of Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part I & II(Class IX & X), will commence from March 16, 2020.

All Six districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kahmore and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar fall in the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana.

Some 152 examination centres have been set-up in the Six districts for the sake, out of which 38 canters are established in Larkana district, 25 canters set-up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 28 in Shikarpur district, 20 centres are established in Jacobabad district and 20 examination centres were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Besides, 20 examination centres are set-up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.

These annual examinations-2020 will continue upto March 27, 2020.