16th Convocation Of Islamia University On Nov 21

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:38 PM

16th Convocation of Islamia University on Nov 21

The 16th convocation the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be held on November 21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The 16th convocation the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be held on November 21.

Governor Punjab and Chancellor of the university Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be Chief Guest.

The graduates and medal winners of BS, Master, MPhil and PhD programs of academic session 2018 will be awarded degrees and medals.

These graduates belong to faculties of Arts, Islamic Learning, Commerce and Management Sciences, education, Pharmacy and Alternative Medicine and Sciences.

