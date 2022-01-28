5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ organised concluding ceremony of five days training course on Food Safety and Halal Management’ at City Campus on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ organised concluding ceremony of five days training course on Food Safety and Halal Management’ at City Campus on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid, Dr Muhammad Zubair from Pakistan Dairy Association, Muhammad Aleem from Punjab Food Authority and 20 participants/professionals from dairy industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS faculty imparting innovative knowledge and practical experience to professionals solve dairy industry issues.

He advised faculty members that two way mode must be adopted in training which is the key of learning latest knowledge and engage the students.

He said UVAS working closely with the dairy industry and learning about dairy processing is the best way to save milk for the profitability of farming community.

During training experts imparted theoretical and practical knowledge/techniques and skills to participant of training regarding effective operation in processing, importance of quality in food, food defense, food fraud, performance review in milk supply chain, halal certification in light of shariah, procedure in food industry, introduction and importance of traceability and emergence of food traceability and challenges in food traceability etc.

Earlier The Vets Care Club (VCC) arranged informative Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD) Guidance Session in City Campus.

In which those students who avail this opportunities they shared their knowledge and experience with other students of UVAS regarding what is the UGRAD programme, how can apply & where to submit form and what is eligibility criteria etc.