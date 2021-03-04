A delegation of IUB participates in training program at NUST

A 17-member delegation of officers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a four-day training program at the National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A 17-member delegation of officers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a four-day training program at the National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the purpose of the training program was to provide training in basic details required to achieve sustainable development goals in universities.

The participants were to be imparted training on the initiatives of Research Management, Intellectual Property Rights, Technology Transfer, Incubation Center, Technology Park University Advancement in the universities.

Among the participants who received training were Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Prof.

Dr. Ayub Jaja Chairman Department of English, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranja Chairman Department of Social Work, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Bandisha Chairman Department of Plant and Breeding, Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Paracha Control Examination, Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar Treasurer, Rizwan Majeed Director Information Technology, Dr. Muhammad Masood from Department of Chemistry, Ms. Farkhunda Tehseen Principal Officer State Care, Arif Ramuz Additional Registrar, Muhammad Bilal Irshad Additional Registrar, Dr. Azhar Hussain Deputy Director Student Affairs, Dr. Rafiqul islam Deputy Director Student Affairs, Dr. Riaz Ahmed In-charge Department of English Linguistics, Ms. Kulsoom Akhtar Lecturer Department of Tourism, Abdul Moeed Abid Deputy Registrar and Umair Ashraf Assistant Professor Rahim Yar Khan Campus.