AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takmil - Teach A Kid Make Individual Life, regarding cooperation and facilitation to bring out-of-school children into the education network.

Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof Dr Fazal ur Rahman and Director, Coordination and Follow-up, Prof Dr Syed Amir Shah represented the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood in the ceremony.

Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry from AIOU and a board member from Takmil, Dr Sania signed the MoU.

According to MoU, Allama Iqbal Open University will provide educational and technical support to bring out-of-school children into the educational network.

This includes support for teachers' training, conducting training sessions for master trainers, and assistance in organizing educational activities.

Dr Fazal ur Rehman, addressing the ceremony, mentioned that both public and private sector organizations, as well as various NGOs, are working on out-of-school children, but they are still encountering some challenges.

He emphasized that our Vice Chancellor believes that MoUs should not be mere paperwork; they should bring tangible benefits to the community.

Dr Syed Amir Shah said that enrolling out-of-school children is an excellent community service and a noble cause, and Allama Iqbal Open University is playing an exemplary role in solving this problem.

He said that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood, wished that not a single child should be left out of school. Dr Sania said that Takmil Foundation uses technology to provide free basic education to out-of-school children in far-flung areas of Pakistan.

Takmil has established 160 schools in which almost 5000 students have been admitted. Dr Sania said that with the support of Allama Iqbal Open University, we will be able to serve in a better way.

Dr Ajmal said that AIOU will provide technical, capacity building support and training for teachers in 160 schools of Takmil. Dr Tahira Bibi provided the background of this MoU.