Allama Iqbal Open University opens center of social reconstruction

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A Center of Social reconstruction was inaugurated at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday with an aim to provide academic environment to the students for the socio development of society.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum reiterated the commitment of his university for playing due role in creating sustainable academic environment for the social reconstruction of the society.

While working to provide quality education to the people, he said they would also be helping hand in promoting a society, based on peaceful co-existence and tolerance.

The academicians of this University, he added, would give intellectual input for rehabilitation of social values and putting the society on positive direction.

Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in his address underlined the importance of education in building of a healthy society.

He was of the view that through self-accountability, the people could contribute well in overcoming various socio-economic problems.

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz underlined the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan for re-construction of society, and said it was a good omen that narrative of Hum Pakistanis was getting roots among the masses.

The entire nation, he added had unanimity of views on it, and that was going to help the country to come out from present socio-economic crisis.

