Annual Examinations Of BA, B.com, Bsc From April 23: KU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Director of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr. Syed Shahid Zaheer Zaidi on Friday announced that BA, B.Com Regular Private and B.Sc (Pass) 1st and 2nd year annual examinations-2023 will start from April 23.
According to the schedule, BA, B.Com and B.Sc. (Pass) exams will start from April 23. BCom regular private exams will be held from April 23 to May 14, while BSc exams will be held from April 23 to May 25 and BA regular private exams will be held from April 23 to June 1, 2024.
