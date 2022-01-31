UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Allocates Rs 2 Bln Endowment Fund For Vocational Training

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

Balochistan government has allocated two billion rupees endowment fund for vocational training program to impart technical skills to the youth in reputed vocational institutions of the country in order to produce quality technical human resource

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has allocated two billion rupees endowment fund for vocational training program to impart technical skills to the youth in reputed vocational institutions of the country in order to produce quality technical human resource.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund is to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities under CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labor markets.

The government is also working to strengthen technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfill current day's requirements.

He informed that the provincial government had allocated a special financial package of Rs two billion as seed money for the skilled development programme. The Chief Minister gave approval of the establishment of the fund on the summary of the Labor, Manpower and Technical Education department.

He said the establishment of Balochistan Skill Development Fund on the pattern of Punjab Skill Development Fund which would be implemented immediately.

The provincial finance department would invest the seed money and the investment would be used to promote technical and vocational education through B-tevta to train Balochistan youth in the best technical training institutes of the country.

Under the programme, youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education in the best vocational institution of the country, he added.

The training program would be started from the available funds of B-tevta during the current financial year 2021-22, he said.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," he said and stressed upon strengthening basic structure of technical centers that would play pivotal role for the sustainability and development of the province.

"After imparting skill full training will be imparted to the youth in different field of technology which help them to get better job opportunities," he added.

The official said, "It is our responsibility to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province." He said the government had planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

395

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Technology Education Punjab Job CPEC Young Money Market From Government Best Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominat ..

New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominate Australia Soon - Health Offi ..

2 seconds ago
 Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: po ..

Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: police

4 seconds ago
 Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Br ..

Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Brentford: club

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arr ..

Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his m ..

3 minutes ago
 Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by ..

Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by 2022: Amin Aslam

3 minutes ago
 SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space ..

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>