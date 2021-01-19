UrduPoint.com
BISE Bahawalpur Extends Examinations Fee Submission Date

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced to extend date for submission of fee and online forms of Matric Examinations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced to extend date for submission of fee and online forms of Matric Examinations.

According to a press release issued here, candidates can submit their online forms and hard copy of the forms with BISE Office without late fee till 29th January 2021.

Double fee will be charged till 8th February 2021 while three times fee till 15th February 2021.

Candidates will get the admission forms for appearing in Matric examinations attested from, principal, head master or head mistress. Candidates can visit website www.bisebwp.edu.pk for further information.

