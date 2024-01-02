Open Menu

BISEP Notifies SSC Annual-I Examination From March 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) on Tuesday notified that the Secondary School certificate (annual-I) examination, 2024 would start on March 14.

A notification issued here said that the regular and private students can submit their normal fee upto January 22, later admission fee until January 31, double admission fee up to February 07 and triple admission fee upto February 15 in any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank and Easy Paisa through online system generated receipt.

It further informed that the normal admission fee for 9th class is Rs 2200, late admission fee Rs 2700, double late fee Rs 3200 and triple admission fee Rs 4200.

Similarly, the normal admission fee for 10th class is Rs 2600, late admission fee Rs 3100, double late fee Rs 3600 and triple admission fee Rs 4600.

The board notified Rs 2700 normal admission fee for improvement of marks for both 9th and 10th classes, while the late admission fee is Rs 3200, the double late fee Rs 3700 and the triple admission fee Rs 4700.

In case of improvement Rs 500 and for additional subjects, Rs 500 shall be deposited at the time of receipt of original certificate, it said adding that private students shall submit their admission forms online through www.bisep.edu.pk.

