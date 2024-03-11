Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school

A delegation from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday visited the South Punjab Education Secretariat to exchange views on different initiative being taken in field of education across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A delegation from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday visited the South Punjab Education Secretariat to exchange views on different initiative being taken in field of education across the region.

The delegation was led by Madam Tania and met Secretary School Education Dr Obaidullah Khokhar. Both sides discussed various matters pertaining to promotion of education in south Punjab.

The meeting focused on initiatives such as teaching of Green Book in curriculum in government schools in South Punjab with the assistance of UNICEF. Similarly, the establishment of morning schools for child laborers, and transgender school, and rehabilitation of schools affected by floods in South Punjab came under discussion. Both parties agreed to establish long-term relations between the South Punjab Education Department and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office for sustained educational development in the region.

Later on, the Commonwealth delegation visited the Government Comprehensive High School Gulgasht as it was the very first transgender school in Pakistan.

They interacted with transgender students and promised to extend maximum support to promote education.

Madame Tania highlighted the importance of education in the transgender community and extolled the efforts of the South Punjab Education Department in promoting education awareness. Similarly, the other members of the delegation also commended the South Punjab Education Department for its special initiatives for transgender students' technical education.