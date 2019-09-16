UrduPoint.com
COMSATS, ICTP Ink Agreement For Int'l Master Of Science In Mathematics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

COMSATS, ICTP ink agreement for Int'l Master of Science in Mathematics

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar Monday inked an agreement with Dr Fernando Quevedo, Director International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), in Trieste, Italy, to launch the first International Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI-Lahore Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar Monday inked an agreement with Dr Fernando Quevedo, Director International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), in Trieste, Italy, to launch the first International Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI-Lahore Campus.

The agreement will result in providing high quality education in Mathematics to Pakistani students which is comparable to world class centres of excellence on the subject.

This agreement will facilitate research in Pure Mathematics as well as Industrial and Applied Mathematics in the Lahore Campus of COMSATS University.

The ICTP which is an internationally renowned center of theoretical physics and mathematics, was founded in Trieste, Italy by late veteran Pakistani Nobel Laureate, Prof Abdus Salam in 1964 and continues to serve the scientific community in the developing world by supporting scientific institutions, scientists and scientific research work through enhancing international collaboration.

As part of its efforts to uplift scientists and support highest quality of scientific work under this agreement, the ICTP will contribute towards curriculum design, research proposals and international faculty nominations for the program, while also supporting exceptional students from around the world to study at COMSATS University Islamabad.

The agreement will facilitate the brightest students of the International Masters in Mathematics program to travel to ICTP every year to interact with leading scientists for a month.

Prof Raheel Qamar said this agreement will nurture the best mathematical minds of the country and expose them to the latest research trends in the world so that Pakistan may again produce a great scientific mind like Salam.

Prof Qamar said COMSATS University had emerged on International Rankings as the Top Pakistani University, securing a consistent place among Top 500-800 Universities of the world on various rankings.

He said it is his desire to see that Pakistani students aim higher for international accolades like the Fields Medal and Nobel prize by focusing on quality research with an impact.

Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director Campus, CUI-Lahore was also present at the signing ceremony.

