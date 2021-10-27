UrduPoint.com

Conduction Of One Mln Tests In KMU Best Model Of Social Services: Prof Zia Ul Haq

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Vice-Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, said that conduction of one million tests in the KMU Public Health Reference Lab was best model of social services and the university especially the lab staff deserves congratulations

Similarly, the students of KMU Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), Kohat have made us all proud by winning the first position in the nationwide speech competitions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the fourth monthly meeting of HODs at the KMU senate hall.

The meeting was attended by Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, dean basic medical sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, and dean clinical sciences Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak besides heads of various institutes and administrative departments.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting and final decisions were taken after a detailed discussion on the issues facing various institutions.

During the meeting, the directors of KIMS, kids, IHS Swat, IPH, IPDM, IPMR and INS gave presentations on the performance and issues of their respective organizations.

It was decided in the meeting that a grant of Rs. one million per annum would be given to all the remote campuses while the transport issue of the remote campuses would be resolved on a priority basis.

The vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq directed the heads of the institutions to control all the expenses keeping in view the financial problems of the university.

He congratulated the lab staff on having one million tests in PHRL and called it the best model of social service.

He said that it was an honor for all of us to take the first position in the speech competitions held at the national level and it was hoped that this series of achievements would be continued in the same spirit in other fields as well.

He assured that the recruitment, as well as generators, hostels, and staff issues of KIMS and KIDS, would be resolved on a priority basis.

The meeting was informed by the director admission that centralized admission of public sector medical and dental colleges in MBBS and BDS, as well as allied health sciences, would be advertised soon.

