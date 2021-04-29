District administration seals two schools on violation of anti coronavirus SOPs

The District Administration here Thursday sealed two private schools on violation of anti-coronavirus standards operating procedures (SOPs) for indefinite period

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Administration here Thursday sealed two private schools on violation of anti-coronavirus standards operating procedures (SOPs) for indefinite period.

Pakistan Public school at Ameen Colony and Iqra Public School at Landi Arbab were sealed by the district administration after its management invited students to attend classes despite the Government's standing orders of closures of all educational institutions due to spike in coronavirus cases in Peshawar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (R), Khalid Mahmood, these schools were sealed for indefinite time and strict action against its management would be taken in accordance with law� Assistant Commissioner, Azhar Khan checked schools and markets on Kohat Road and issued strict warnings to shoppers and shopkeepers against violation of SOPs.

Warnings to butchers were also issued and fine was imposed.

The Deputy Commissioner has imposed lockdown at Shaghal Bala and Payan for indefinite periods after reports of coronavirus cases and movements of people were restricted.

Except shops of edibles, medicines, tandoors, all others business activities were banned in these areas.

The Deputy Commissioner has requested people to cooperate with district administration and follow SOPs in their own interest.

He also directed the area magistrates, assistant commissioners and police to implement the decision and take strict action against violators.�