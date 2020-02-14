Dutch delegation calls on UVAS Vice-Chancellor

A three-member delegation from The Netherlands called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020) A three-member delegation from The Netherlands called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The delegation comprisingNedap Livestock Management Marketing Manager Dairy Rudy Ebbekink,Export Business Consultant Dr Rana Shaukat Hussain and Cloud Agri Pakistan General Manager Dr Muhammad Asad Ullah Khan discussed with the Vice-Chancellor academia-industry collaboration in precision farming, research and development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that UVAS is promoting national and international collaborationsfor the cause of quality education, research and community services which ultimately contribute to national development.