Education Must For Uplifting Society: Vice Chancellor

Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof. Dr Parveen Shah Monday said merit in admissions at educational institutions is a key to success which plays a pivotal role in uplifting a society.

While chairing a meeting of admission committee on Monday, she expressed her pleasure over the smooth functioning of the admission process made purely on merit.

She directed the Director Post Graduate Studies, Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed Kanhar to hand over complete official record of admissions to heads of departments concerned.

She also stressed the need for ensuring quality education and promotes the culture of research at the campus, enabling us to meet the demands of modern world.

Deans of various faculties including Prof Dr Yasmeen Faiz Kazi, Registrar Asad Raza Abidi, Controller of exams Syed Asif Shah, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashri and others were present in the meeting.

