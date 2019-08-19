Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announces Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) result; Girls once again clinch top positions

The girls clinched top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2019 announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The girls clinched top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2019 announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) here on Monday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced the result in a ceremony organized by the federal board.

The ceremony was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik and a large number of students and parents.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister congratulated the position holder students, especially the female students for achieving top slots.

The minister said that a number of students and parents had approached him demanding the early announcement of federal board HSSC results, as they have to apply for admissions in the national as well as international universities. The Chairman Federal Board Dr Ikram Ali Malik on my request by working days and nights had announced the result one week earlier, he added.

The minister urged the all educational boards across the country to ensure the result announcement of higher secondary school by 1st of August.

"I will obligate all educational boards through Inter Provincial Ministers Conference (IMPC) to make it sure that announcement of HSSC results would be announced by August 1" he added.

Appreciating the performance of federal board in examination system, the minister said that FBISE was one of those institutions performing outstanding.

He said that federal board was a role model for other educational boards across the country and urged provincial boards to raise their standard and performance like FBISE.

The quality of education at intermediate level was poor, he said; adding that we were making all out efforts to improve the quality education.

"We were introducing BS Programme like developed countries to raise the standard of education", the minister said.

He also launched a tree plantation campaign at educational institutions by sapling a tree at the federal board.

According to the details, a total of 64223 regular, private and ex-candidates appeared in the HSSC Part-II examination 2019, out of which 50712 could pass the exams with overall percentage of 78.96.

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was shared among two students including Ayesha Maqbool from Army Public School and College for Girls Hamayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt and Mariam Javed from Punjab College of Information Technology for Women Khayaban-e-Sadiq Sargodha with 1056 marks.

The second position was clinched by Aqsa Mustafa from Punjab College of Information Technology for Women Khayaban-e-Sadiq Sargodha with 1053 marks while the third position was secured by Hamna Farooq with 1052 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was shared by Muhammad Hamza Muddasir from Bahria College Naval Complex E-8 Islamabad and Zainab Ghauri from Punjab College Nazimuddin road F-8/4 Islamabad with 1046 marks.

The second position was clinched by Hamdah Munir from Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 Islamabad with 1045 marks.

While the third position was taken by Muhammad Hamza Fazaia Degree College Rafiqui, Shorkot Cantt with 1039 marks.

In General Science Group, the first position was obtained by Huma Ahmed from Base College, Wah Cantt with 1018 marks, while the second position was taken by Fatima Sehar from Punjab College Nazimuddin Road F-8/4 Islamabad with 1008 marks.

Anoosha Fatima from Army Public School and College Jhelum Cantt got third position with 994 marks.

In Commerce Group, the first position was clinched by Moqadass Meherban from Punjab College of Commerce Rawalpindi Cantt with 938 marks and the second position was secured by Tasmia Imtiaz from Punjab College of Information Technology Abpara, Islamabad with 933 marks.

The third position was achieved by Bushra Mehboob from Punjab College of Commerce Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Cantt with 931 marks.

In Humanities Group, the first position was taken by Zainab Nadeem Malik from Mashal Degree College for Women Wah Cantt with 973 marks. The second position was secured by Safa from Punjab College of Information Technology Abpara, Islamabad with 948 marks while the third position was clinched by Mehreen Khalid from F.G College for Women Kashmir Road Rawalpindi Cantt with 941 marks.

The spokesman of the Federal Board while talking to APP said the result was available on the FBISE website while the same had already been conveyed through SMS to all the candidates. The result cards of students shall be dispatched to them at their addresses, he added.