GCUF issues admission schedule for M.Ed, M.Com

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued admission schedule for M.Ed and M.Com (Part-II) Supplementary Examinations 2021 for the students of affiliated colleges.

GCUF spokesman said on Monday that students could submit their admission forms with single fee up to March 12 while the same would be received with double fee up to March 16 and with triple fee up to March 18, 2021.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university website or examinations directorate, he added.