GCUF releases admission schedule for Associate Degree Program

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) issued an admission schedule for annual examinations 2021 of Associate Degree Program for private candidates and affiliated colleges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) issued an admission schedule for annual examinations 2021 of Associate Degree Program for private candidates and affiliated colleges.

A spokesman for the university on Thursday said science and arts students could submit theiradmission forms with single fee up to March 19 while forms would be received with doublefee up to March 26 and with tripe fee up to March 31.