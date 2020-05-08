Govt to start Radio Education Program: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the government is considering to start Radio Education Program to expand the distance learning project till far-flung areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the government is considering to start Radio Education Program to expand the distance learning project till far-flung areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government would strengthen the Tele education system by including feedback mechanism to facilitate the students.

Similarly, online education for higher classes would be more improved with the passage of time, he added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister has announced closure of all educational institutions till 15th July and cancellation of board exams in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said students of 10th and 12th classes would be promoted on the basis of their results of 9th and 11th classes respectively.

However, students of 9th and 11th classes are likely to be given a chance to appear in composite examinations.

The Minister said the federal education ministry is already in consultation with the provincial education ministers.