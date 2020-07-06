UrduPoint.com
HEC Announces Post-Graduate Scholarships To Study In Thailand

Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

HEC announces Post-Graduate scholarships to study in Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) nationals to study in Chulabhorn Graduate Institute Post-graduate Scholarship Program for Academic Year 2021.

According to HEC on Monday, the scholarships are offered to study their Master's Degree (18 years education) in Thailand in the fields of Applied Biological Sciences including Environmental Health, Environmental Toxicology, and Chemical Sciences.

All awards will be made on the basis of the academic merit, potential of the candidate and the likely impact of the work on the development of Pakistan, it added.

The Scholarships are open to the Pakistani/AJK applicants who meet the criteria including under 30 years of age as on as on 30th October, 2020, hold 16 years Bachelor Degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00/4.00 in one of the following sciences: Chemistry, Biology, Biological Sciences, Molecular Biology, Environmental Sciences, Medical Sciences: Medicine, Medical Technology, Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The students must have experience in scientific laboratory research.

The applicants must have demonstrated English proficiency, preferably on one of two recognized test of language proficiency (TOEFL, IELTS). They must also provide a statement of purpose explaining their interests in the study.

The award is tenable for a period of six weeks refresher courses in June 2021 followed by a period of 2 years Master Degree, subject to an annual review of the scholar's satisfactory progress.

The Scholarship will cover tuition fees and all other academic fees, round airfare ticket, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, health insurance and others.

Refresher will tentatively commence in June 2021 while the academic programme will commence in August 2021, it added.

