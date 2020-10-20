UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Approves 54 MS/MSC/MSC-Hons/MPhil & PHD Degrees Of PMAS-AAUR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

HEC approves 54 MS/MSC/MSC-Hons/MPhil & PHD Degrees of PMAS-AAUR

The Quality Assurance Agency (CAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has approved 54 degrees including three MS, one MSC, nine MSc (Hons), 18 MPhil and 23 PhD degrees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Quality Assurance Agency (CAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has approved 54 degrees including three MS, one MSC, nine MSc (Hons), 18 MPhil and 23 PhD degrees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The decision has been taken in light of the extensive review of the PMAS-AAUR Post Graduate Program conducted in February this year, during which the University submitted a series of compliance reports.

The HEC committee reviewed the files of the students, faculty along with allied documents & files of MS/MSc/MPhil/MSC (Hons) and PhD programs.

The approved degrees fall under the programs of Agri Economics (MSc-Hons & PhD), Agri Engineering (MSc-Hons & PhD), Agri Extension (MSc-Hons), Agronomy (MSc-Hons& PhD), Animal Breeding & Genetics (MPhil & PhD), Animal Nutrition (MPhil), Biochemistry (MPhil), Biotechnology (MPhil), Biology (MPhil), Botany (MPhil & PhD), Computer Sciences (MS & PhD), Economics (MPhil & PhD), Education (MPhil & PhD), Entomology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Environmental Sciences (MPhil & PhD), food Technology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Forestry (MPhil & PhD), Horticulture (MSc-Hons & PhD), Management Sciences (MBA-1.5 Year, MS, PhD), Plant Breeding & Genetics (MSc-Hons & PhD), Plant Pathology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Remote Sensing & GIS (MS, PhD), Sociology (MPhil), Soil Sciences (MS, PhD), Statistics (MPhil), Veterinary Medicine & Surgery (MPhil & PhD), Veterinary Microbiology (MPhil & PhD), Veterinary Pathology (MPhil & PhD), Wildlife (MPhil & PhD) and Zoology (MPhil & PhD).

The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that the university is working hard towards quality research work and being the head of the institute, it is his prime responsibility to provide the atmosphere where quality education & research can prosper.

He further stated,"Being agriculture scientists, it is our prime responsibility to conduct quality research because the whole nation depends upon us and if we want Pakistan to progress in the agriculture field, we have to change the behavior of our students towards research drastically." He informed that the University has been awarded four Research Projects including National Center of Industrial Biotechnology, Center for Agriculture Strategy Development, pilot project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for increased Agriculture Productivity and National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics & Genomics, which would be established at PMAS-AAUR.

These projects have a great potential and would revolutionize the agriculture sector of Pakistan and that would ultimately contribute to the national development, he added.

He further said that these projects would play an important role in developing systems that are economically viable, environmentally sound and easily adopted by the farming community of Pakistan and the manufacturers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Agriculture Rawalpindi Progress Agri February HEC Post

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

16 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, Google, discus ..

46 minutes ago

Large turnout from international companies in the ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

1 hour ago

PM arrives in Lahore for one-day official visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.