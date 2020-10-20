HEC approves 54 MS/MSC/MSC-Hons/MPhil & PHD Degrees of PMAS-AAUR

(@FahadShabbir)

The Quality Assurance Agency (CAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has approved 54 degrees including three MS, one MSC, nine MSc (Hons), 18 MPhil and 23 PhD degrees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Quality Assurance Agency (CAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has approved 54 degrees including three MS, one MSC, nine MSc (Hons), 18 MPhil and 23 PhD degrees of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The decision has been taken in light of the extensive review of the PMAS-AAUR Post Graduate Program conducted in February this year, during which the University submitted a series of compliance reports.

The HEC committee reviewed the files of the students, faculty along with allied documents & files of MS/MSc/MPhil/MSC (Hons) and PhD programs.

The approved degrees fall under the programs of Agri Economics (MSc-Hons & PhD), Agri Engineering (MSc-Hons & PhD), Agri Extension (MSc-Hons), Agronomy (MSc-Hons& PhD), Animal Breeding & Genetics (MPhil & PhD), Animal Nutrition (MPhil), Biochemistry (MPhil), Biotechnology (MPhil), Biology (MPhil), Botany (MPhil & PhD), Computer Sciences (MS & PhD), Economics (MPhil & PhD), Education (MPhil & PhD), Entomology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Environmental Sciences (MPhil & PhD), food Technology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Forestry (MPhil & PhD), Horticulture (MSc-Hons & PhD), Management Sciences (MBA-1.5 Year, MS, PhD), Plant Breeding & Genetics (MSc-Hons & PhD), Plant Pathology (MSc-Hons & PhD), Remote Sensing & GIS (MS, PhD), Sociology (MPhil), Soil Sciences (MS, PhD), Statistics (MPhil), Veterinary Medicine & Surgery (MPhil & PhD), Veterinary Microbiology (MPhil & PhD), Veterinary Pathology (MPhil & PhD), Wildlife (MPhil & PhD) and Zoology (MPhil & PhD).

The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that the university is working hard towards quality research work and being the head of the institute, it is his prime responsibility to provide the atmosphere where quality education & research can prosper.

He further stated,"Being agriculture scientists, it is our prime responsibility to conduct quality research because the whole nation depends upon us and if we want Pakistan to progress in the agriculture field, we have to change the behavior of our students towards research drastically." He informed that the University has been awarded four Research Projects including National Center of Industrial Biotechnology, Center for Agriculture Strategy Development, pilot project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for increased Agriculture Productivity and National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics & Genomics, which would be established at PMAS-AAUR.

These projects have a great potential and would revolutionize the agriculture sector of Pakistan and that would ultimately contribute to the national development, he added.

He further said that these projects would play an important role in developing systems that are economically viable, environmentally sound and easily adopted by the farming community of Pakistan and the manufacturers.