IBCC upgrades equivalence formula for IB students from May 22 exams

Competitive Committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has upgraded the equivalence formula for the students of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme from the May 2022 examination session

According to the Revised Equivalence Formula for Middle Years Program (MYP) and Diploma Program (DP) grades, the highest marks obtained in any subject of O&A level with 7th graders from any Educational Board of Pakistan was revised on 2021 and now applicable for IB as well, which will be considered equal to the average of more than 90% of the numbers.

Talking to APP, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that as per the revised conversion formula for grades of Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), students securing 7 grades (highest grade in IB) would be equivalent to the mean value of the highest subject marks achieved in the Pakistani Examination Board (90+ marks).

Equivalency marks have increased by an average of 5 marks for IB students securing 6, 5, 4, & 3 grades from May 2022. The same equivalence is granted to other foreign qualifications in Pakistan, he added.

IBCC, he said, considers the Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) equivalent to Pakistan's SSC and HSSC (relevant group), respectively.

The improved conversion formula will benefit students currently enrolled in the following IB programmes - MYP, DP and CP. Following this decision, IB students will be able to compete with the students qualifying from other foreign qualifications, also helping them secure admission to medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, IB Regional Manager for Pakistan, Iran and Northern Region, Uzma Shujaat said, "Improving the competitive formula is an important milestone for IB students in Pakistan".

IB is recognized globally for its innovative initiatives in the field of education, she added.

She said that IB programs help school-age children develop the skills to learn and prepare for the future so that they can differentiate and adapt to a rapidly changing world and could progress.

This review by the IBCC Competition Committee is a welcome step, she said adding that we expect more students to join our programs and enroll in national universities.

Recognized as an inquiry-based learning program, the IB program brings to the fore young people who have the knowledge, skills and goals they need to contribute to making the world a better place in life, she remarked.

Under IB, Uzma said, four high qualities four educational programs are being offered in 5500 educational institutions across the world, including Primary years' program for three to 12 year olds, middle years' program for 11 to 16 year old students and diploma programs and career-related programs for young people aged 16 to 19.

The IB program is currently being offered in 31 IB schools across the country, he said and added the number of IB programs offered by schools has quadrupled in the last eight years, from ten in 2014 to 48 now.

"We are excited to announce that by the year 2023, this number of programmes will be reached by 65 due to which more Pakistanis will have access to IB".

