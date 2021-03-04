UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Leading Varsity In Providing Scholarships, VC Tells CEO BEEF

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:01 PM

IUB leading varsity in providing scholarships, VC tells CEO BEEF

Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Education Endowment Fund Dr. Masood Rasheed Khan called on Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at the latter's office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Education Endowment Fund Dr. Masood Rasheed Khan called on Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at the latter's office here.

Vice-Chancellor told the visiting guest that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was one of the leading universities in providing scholarships and financial assistance to students.

He thanked the Government of Balochistan for providing the annual scholarship package of Rs. 3.7 million due to which hundreds of students of Balochistan have benefited from high-quality education.

He also informed CEO BEEF about the ongoing teaching, research and development activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director Financial Assistants and Dr. Naveed Aslam Malghani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education IUB From Government Million

Recent Stories

Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin exports increases 48.95%

3 minutes ago

School sports facilities upgrades lift rural stude ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.15 a barrel W ..

6 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Progress Achieved in South Sudan in 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup from March 23

5 minutes ago

DC urges deptts to actively participate in plantat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.