IUB leading varsity in providing scholarships, VC tells CEO BEEF

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Education Endowment Fund Dr. Masood Rasheed Khan called on Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at the latter's office here.

Vice-Chancellor told the visiting guest that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was one of the leading universities in providing scholarships and financial assistance to students.

He thanked the Government of Balochistan for providing the annual scholarship package of Rs. 3.7 million due to which hundreds of students of Balochistan have benefited from high-quality education.

He also informed CEO BEEF about the ongoing teaching, research and development activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director Financial Assistants and Dr. Naveed Aslam Malghani were also present on the occasion.