Kohat Cement Ltd. awards scholarships to UET Peshawar students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 )

This was stated by Col (R) Anjal Khan, General Manager Admin, Kohat Cement in an award distribution ceremony, held here Thursday.

Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Ifitikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Kohat Cement for supporting the students. While informing the delegates he said, UET Peshawar as the oldest public sector university currently offers 44 degree programs under 17 disciplines with 10000 students currently enrolled at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

"We have moved beyond from just a degree awarding university towards commercialization of research. Having six centers of excellence in specialized engineering areas, our research is now recognized at national and international level, adding, the main focus of UET Peshawar is on adding value through trained and qualified human resource including students and faculty," he added.

He congratulated the recipients on receiving awards and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Gulzar Ahmad, Associate Professor Department of Electrical Engineering for spearheading the efforts on facilitating the Kohat Cement Ltd.

for starting the scholarship program at UET Peshawar.

Col (Rtd.) Ajmal Khan, General Manager Kohat Cement Ltd. said, as the oldest cement industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa realizes the importance of supporting communities, and ensuring their well-being as its shared vision. In education sector, Kohat Cement is actively engaged in providing quality Primary education to the children in collaboration with "The Country school".

Similarly ,every year Kohat Cement hires 25 graduates from public sector universities as MTO's and train them for one year so that they get ample chances of employment. He further said, Kohat Cement Ltd. also works in empowering rural women and provides skill trainings and loans and number of outreach programs are to its credit.

Among recipients included Sikandar Mehmood and Hamid Ullah from Mechanical Engineering Department, Usama Ali from Industrial Engineering Department and Irfan Ullah from Mechatronics engineering Department.

Prof. Dr. M. Naeem Arbab, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah, Chairman Department of Electrical Engineering, Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC, Dr. Gulzar Ahmad, Director Students affairs, Nek Muhammad Khan, Treasurer UET, Dr. Shamaila Farooq, Director Media & Publications and other were also present on the occasion.