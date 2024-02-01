Open Menu

KU Awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil Degrees In Various Disciples

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM

KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 34 PhD, and 130 MPhil degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 34 PhD, and 130 MPhil degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

It was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on the other day, said a KU spokesperson on Thursday.

Related Topics

Karachi Karachi University

Recent Stories

ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identit ..

ISSI holds seminar on showcasing Kashmiri identity through art

30 minutes ago
 Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit-Baltistan

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit-Baltistan

30 minutes ago
 CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conformin ..

CDA seals 51 buildings on account of non-conforming use

43 minutes ago
 Minister for developing strong field mechanism

Minister for developing strong field mechanism

43 minutes ago
 ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct

ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct

43 minutes ago
 PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz ..

PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz

44 minutes ago
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role ..

Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abus ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion

44 minutes ago
 KP Health Department issues contingency plan for g ..

KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections

44 minutes ago
 ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand i ..

ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case

1 hour ago
 Despite security challenges, elections on time: CE ..

Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC

1 hour ago
 National Students Olympic Games kick off

National Students Olympic Games kick off

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education