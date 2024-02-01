KU Awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil Degrees In Various Disciples
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 34 PhD, and 130 MPhil degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting
It was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on the other day, said a KU spokesperson on Thursday.
