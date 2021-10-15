Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Lahore has announced the results of the Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) examination held in 2021.

Announcing the results, BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 98.

1%.

He said due to coronavirus, the board had conducted examinations only of optional subjects, while grace marks were awarded to students in compulsory subjects.

Less than 2% candidates failed to appear in the exam, he said adding the students who did not appear in the exam could give the examination again.