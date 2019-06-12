UrduPoint.com
M.Phil Seminar Held At Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :An M.Phil seminar was held in the department of computer science, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, said a press release here on Wednesday.

A research scholar, Samar Abbas Mangi delivered his M Phil seminar on analyzing the gap between software engineering curricula and software industry in Pakistan, under the supervision of chairman department of computer science, Prof.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

Dean, faculty of physical sciences, Prof. Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, presided over the seminar and declared it successful.

A large number of teachers, scholars and students attended theseminar.

