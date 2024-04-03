Open Menu

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report To Be Launched Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:46 PM

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the JICA-AQAL Project launch its highly anticipated Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the JICA-AQAL Project launch its highly anticipated Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 on Wednesday.

This report represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance access, quality, and equity in non-formal education (NFE) across Pakistan.

To mark the launch of this ground-breaking report, a launching ceremony is scheduled for April 4, 2024, at the auditorium of the VC Secretariat AIOU, Islamabad, from 04:30 pm to 06:00 pm. Secretary, Ministry of federal education & Professional Training will be the chief guest the evet.

The ceremony will bring together government agencies, donor organizations, international and national NGOs,academicians, statisticians, civil society organizations, and institutions working in the private sector education.

"We are excited to present the findings of the Non-Formal Education Statistics Report, which reflects the collective efforts of stakeholders across the country," said Dr Shahid Soroya Director General PIE. "By leveraging data-driven management, we aim to enhance the quality and accessibility of non-formal education for all learners in Pakistan."

