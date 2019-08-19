NUST students, employees plant saplings to mark #Plant4Pakistan Day

Responding exuberantly to the Prime Minister’s call for celebrating August 18, 2019, as #Plant4Pakistan Day, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) joined the country-wide afforestation campaign, by organising an on-campus plantation drive

Commenced on Sunday, August 18, 2019, the drive will continue throughout the week as per the HEC guidelines. An overwhelming number of NUST students, faculty, staff and their families enthusiastically planted over 200 saplings at the area earmarked for the drive.

Over the course of past decade, NUST, in compliance with its #GreenCampus policy, has planted over 95,000 saplings across its Islamabad campus alone, including 14,000 saplings in Spring and Monsoon drives 2019.

The target is to plant 100,000 trees by the end of 2019. These green efforts have helped transform the H-12 Sector from a barren land to a lush green campus that is home to approximately 15,000 students, faculty and employees.

NUST endeavours to follow environment-friendly practices, and arranges frequent plantation drives across all its campuses spread in different cities of Pakistan. By so doing, not only does the university contribute to the betterment of society and adhere to the UN SDGs, but also inspires others to follow suit.