UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Students, Employees Plant Saplings To Mark #Plant4Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

NUST students, employees plant saplings to mark #Plant4Pakistan Day

Responding exuberantly to the Prime Minister’s call for celebrating August 18, 2019, as #Plant4Pakistan Day, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) joined the country-wide afforestation campaign, by organising an on-campus plantation drive

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) Responding exuberantly to the Prime Minister’s call for celebrating August 18, 2019, as #Plant4Pakistan Day, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) joined the country-wide afforestation campaign, by organising an on-campus plantation drive.

Commenced on Sunday, August 18, 2019, the drive will continue throughout the week as per the HEC guidelines. An overwhelming number of NUST students, faculty, staff and their families enthusiastically planted over 200 saplings at the area earmarked for the drive.

Over the course of past decade, NUST, in compliance with its #GreenCampus policy, has planted over 95,000 saplings across its Islamabad campus alone, including 14,000 saplings in Spring and Monsoon drives 2019.

The target is to plant 100,000 trees by the end of 2019. These green efforts have helped transform the H-12 Sector from a barren land to a lush green campus that is home to approximately 15,000 students, faculty and employees.

NUST endeavours to follow environment-friendly practices, and arranges frequent plantation drives across all its campuses spread in different cities of Pakistan. By so doing, not only does the university contribute to the betterment of society and adhere to the UN SDGs, but also inspires others to follow suit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology United Nations August HEC Sunday 2019 National University All From

Recent Stories

Govt remained successful on the political front du ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS Pro VC plants saplings to promote greeneryund ..

7 minutes ago

China, Japan, ROK FMs to meet in Beijing

57 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Signing of Sudan ..

59 seconds ago

Petition signed for lifting IOK siege

1 minute ago

DG SBP hopes to find new talent from coming Chief ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.