BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 71st death anniversary.

He said that Quaid e Azam was such a great and visionary leader who had foresighted the future of Muslims of undivided India, particularly their social and economic status. A separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent could only protect their religious, social and economic rights.

Today, we could strengthen Pakistan by following his footsteps based on his principles of justice and equality. "He always upheld meritocracy and had faith in it ensuring a prosperous and strong state", Vice-Chancellor added.