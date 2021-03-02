UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Schoolchildren Run Book Donation Drive In Japan's Folklore City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Pakistani schoolchildren run book donation drive in Japan's folklore city

The children from a school in Islamabad ran a book donation drive to help complete Tono Children's Book Forest Project in Japan's Tono city, Pakistan embassy in Tokyo said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The children from a school in Islamabad ran a book donation drive to help complete Tono Children's Book Forest Project in Japan's Tono city, Pakistan embassy in Tokyo said Tuesday.

A statement by the embassy mentioned Tono known as 'The City of Folklore' for its rural nature, its traditional culture and folktales, which is located in Iwate prefecture, 500 kilometers north of Tokyo.

The statement said children from Headstart School were excited to become part of the book donation drive in cooperation with Pakistan embassy, Tokyo and collected several books about historical and cultural richness of Pakistan.

The Pakistani kids also sent handwritten letters to their friends in Tono City wherein they expressed their joy of helping set up a library for them, the embassy said.

The Tono city is developing a cultural facility for children designed by famous architect Tadao Ando. The facility called "book forest" will offer children thousands of books to read onsite. Last year, the Mayor of Tono decided that all books for the facility would be collected through donations.

