Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Due to by-elections in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura, the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has re-fixed date of Intermediate (1st Annual) Examinations 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 20, for the subjects of Chemistry, Geology, Health & Physical Education, Statistics and library Science.

The papers will now be taken on Thursday, May 23.

Similarly, the English (Compulsory) paper, originally scheduled for Monday, April 22, will now be conducted on Saturday, May 25.

A notification in this regard has been uploaded to the Lahore Board's website.